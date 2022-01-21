Reliance Industries stock trading flat ahead of Q3 earnings, here's what to expect

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were trading flat ahead of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's Q3 earnings set to be announced today. RIL share was trading 0.25% higher at Rs 2,484 on BSE. The stock hit an intra day high of Rs 2,490. It closed at Rs 2,478.80 on January 20.The earnings will be announced after market hours.

The large cap share has lost 2% in the last two days. The share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 100 day moving averages.

RIL share has gained 18.23% in one year and risen 4.74% since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 11.23 crore on BSE. Market cap of the conglomerate stood at Rs 16.83 lakh crore.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,750 on October 19, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,830 on January 29, 2021.

The firm is likely to report a strong set of earnings in Q3.

Net profit may rise 10-25 per cent on an year-on-year (YoY) basis and revenue is seen climbing 45-70 per cent in Q3.

Emkay Global pegs Reliance Industries O2C EBITDA to rise 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 13,200 crore on better GRMs, partly offset by weaker petchem margins. Upstream EBITDA would jump 81 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,930 crore on the higher deepwater-HP-HT gas ceiling in H2FY22, it added.

"Reported retail EBITDA is estimated to rise 13 per cent YoY/20 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,510 crore on the back of a 36 per cent/10 per cent increase in revenues. In Jio, we estimate 8 million subs addition, with a 3 per cent QoQ increase in ARPU (at Rs 149) and a 3 per cent rise in EBITDA. Overall, we estimate RIL's consolidated EBITDA/PAT to rise 14 per cent/18 per cent QoQ to Rs 29,600 crore/Rs16,100 crore," the brokerage added.

In Q2 of the current fiscal, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit jumped 43% to Rs 13,680 crore for the quarter ended September 30 against Rs 9,567 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Net profit surged 11% on a sequential basis from Rs 12,273 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations rose 49% to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in the second quarter against Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Financial services firm Motilal Oswal sees a strong growth in the company's O2C (oil to chemical) business followed by retail. It expects an year on-year growth of 61.7 percent in consolidated revenues to Rs 1.91 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, revenue is likely to grow 13.7 percent.

"Singapore GRM improved further QoQ in Q3FY22, primarily led by improved diesel and ATF cracks (which almost doubled QoQ)," Motilal Oswal said in a report.

International brokerage JP Morgan said strong recovery in refining and E&P (exploration and production) would drive earnings growth.

"Overall the two key components of the company's refining margin slate, diesel and jet kero have seen cracks improving as transportation has picked up," the brokerage said in its report.

Cracks for the two critical products should continue to improve in CY22 as transportation picks up further, the near-term Omicron impact notwithstanding, it said.