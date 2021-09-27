RIL share hits all-time high, ends above Rs 2,500 for first time

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share hit record high in trade today amid broader markets holding on to record levels. RIL stock logged a fresh high of Rs 2,529, rising 1.90% against previous close of Rs 2,482.95 on BSE.

Later, RIL share closed 1.70% higher at Rs 2,525, closing above Rs 2,500 for the first time. The share had ended at Rs 2,482 in the previous session.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16 lakh crore. Total 31.14 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 78.88 crore on BSE.

The share hit 52-week low of Rs 1,830 on January 29, 2021. Reliance Industries share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

RIL share has gained 14.69% in one year and risen 27.24% since the beginning of this year.

On September 21, ICICI Securities initiated coverage of the stock and gave a target price of Rs 2,480, 4% higher than the market price of Rs 2,394.

"The company plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore on new energy and materials over the next three years. Additionally, RIL is expected to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream and downstream industries leading to total investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the new energy business.

RIL's consumer business will be the growth driver, going ahead. The company has a strong balance sheet post fund raising while its traditional business will continue to generate steady cash flows. We initiate coverage on the stock with a HOLD recommendation," the brokerage said.

RIL reported a 7 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit as higher expenses negated smart gains across businesses from O2C to telecom and retail.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 12,273 crore in April-June compared with Rs 13,233 crore a year ago.

Operating profit for the firm's cash-cow oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business rose on better refining and petrochemical margins. Segment EBITDA jumped 50 per cent to Rs 12,231 crore.

Jio Platforms, which houses the firm's telecom arm, posted a 45 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3,651 crore in April-June as it added over 4.2 crore net subscribers.