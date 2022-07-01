Reliance Industries shares plunge over 8%, here's why

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) fell over 8 per cent today after the government imposed taxes on export of petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) shipped overseas by Indian firms. The government levied a tax of Rs 6 per litre on exports of petrol and aviation turbine fuel and Rs 13 per litre on exports of diesel.The step is aimed at meeting the demand of the domestic market.

It also announced taxes on windfall gains made by crude oil producers. The government imposed an additional cess of Rs 23,230 per barrel on domestic crude production. The move is aimed to take away windfall gains accruing to producers from high international oil prices.

The taxes on windfall gains by crude producers sent the shares of ONGC lower by 12 per cent. The ONGC stock fell 12.28 per cent intraday to Rs 132.85 against the previous close of Rs 151.45 on BSE.

Meanwhile, RIL stock has fallen after three days of consecutive gain.

RIL shares plunged 8.66 per cent intraday to Rs 2,369.45 against the previous close of Rs 2,594.05 on BSE. Reliance Industries is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

RIL share has gained 17.22 per cent in one year and risen 3.83 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 5.83 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 142.98 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the conglomerate fell to Rs 16.60 lakh crore. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,855 on April 29, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 2, 016 on July 28, 2021.

