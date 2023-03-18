scorecardresearch
Reliance Industries shares: FII ownership at 6-year low. Should you buy, hold or sell RIL stock?

Reliance Industries shares: FII ownership at 6-year low. Should you buy, hold or sell RIL stock?

RIL has underperformed the BSE Sensex year-to-date and in the last one and two-year periods, even as analysts believe the underlying consolidated earnings outlook remains strong.

Reliance Industries is tracked by 37 analysts. Out of them, 32 have ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock, two have 'Hold' ratings and the rest three analysts have 'Sell' calls on the counter. Reliance Industries is tracked by 37 analysts. Out of them, 32 have ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock, two have 'Hold' ratings and the rest three analysts have 'Sell' calls on the counter.

The risk-reward for Reliance Industries (RIL) shares look attractive, even as analysts believe near-term catalysts for the stock are missing. Data showed FII ownership in the oil-to-telecom major hit a six-year low of 23.48 per cent in the third quarter. December was also the fifth straight quarter of FII selling on the counter.

"The large foreign sell-off in the stock (FII ownership in RIL is now at six-year lows), in our view, is supportive from a positioning point of view," JPMorgan, which sees the recent range-bound (Rs 2,300-2,800) stock performance of RIL as a period of consolidation, said.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail to get a major boost with addition of Metro Cash & Carry

Watch: Campa Cola is back! Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance rolls out new Campa in 3 flavours

Published on: Mar 18, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
Posted by: Basudha Das, Mar 18, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
