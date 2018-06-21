Reliance Industries stock hits fresh 52-week high, rises for third straight session

The Reliance Industries stock hit a fresh 52-week high in trade today extending its rise for the third straight session. The market heavyweight hit an intra day high of Rs 1,035 level on the BSE. The stock which opened at 1023 hit an intra day low of Rs 1,020.40 on the BSE. The stock has gained 3.71% in the last two days.

At 2:56 pm, the stock was trading 0.84% higehr at 1028 level on the BSE.

The stock has gained 45.62% during the last one year and clocked 12.11% returns since the beginning of this year.

On May 3, 2018, HDFC Securities gave a buy call on the stock when it was trading at 963 level. The brokerage assigned a target price of 1,178 for one year.

On April 28, 2018, Motilal Oswal too gave a buy target of 1,150 for the next one year. The price of the stock stood at 999 level when the recommendation was posted.

Equirus Securities gave a target price of Rs 1045 on April 29, 2018 post its Q4 earnings which does not seem out of sight now.

The brokerage said, "We expect the full benefit of vertically-integrated petrochemical expansion and an improvement in Reliance Jio's operating metrics to drive a 13% operating profit CAGR over FY18-FY20E. RIL's stock has been outperforming the benchmark and building in strong growth for Reliance Jio."

The stock has gained 3.88% or 37 points since Reliance Industries declared its Q4 earnings on April 27, 2018.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries reported its highest quarterly net profit of Rs 9,435 crore on record earnings from petrochemical and retail business and rise in profitability of its upstart telecom unit, Jio.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 9,435 crore, or Rs 15.9 per share, in January-March was 17.3 per cent higher than Rs 8,046 crore, or Rs 13.6 a share, in the same quarter of the last fiscal, the company said.

The company's total revenue stood at Rs 109,905 crore, which rose 30.5 per cent as compared to Rs 84,189 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. RIL's net profit was at Rs 7,533 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The firm has been clocking a rise in its net profit during the last five financial years, with an exception of FY 17 when it reported Rs 29,800 crore in net profit, Rs 100 crore less than the previous financial year. It reported its highest net profit of Rs 36,100 crore for FY18, a record rise of Rs 6,300 crore compared with the previous financial year.