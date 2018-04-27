Reliance Industries stock rises to fresh 52-week high ahead of Q4 earnings, crosses 1,000 level

The Reliance Industries stock rose in early trade ahead of the conglomerate's Q4 earnings set to be announced after market hours today. At 10:38 am, the stock was up 2.75% or 26.80 points at 1,002 level. The stock opened at 988 level and hit a fresh 52-week high of 1,010.70 on BSE. The market capitalisation of stock rose to Rs 6.34 lakh crore.

The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving average of 916 and 920 level, respectively.

It is up 38.40% during the last one year. The energy-to-telecoms conglomerate is expected to report record quarterly consolidated profit of about Rs 9500 crore, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Reliance's market capitalisation, which breached $100 billion in 2007, hovers around $95 billion.

According to Value Research, SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, UTI MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential, Reliance MF, DSP Blackrock MF, Tata MF and L&T MF are the top fund houses whch have invested in the stock.

Motilal Oswal gave a buy recommendation on the stock on February 26 with a target price of Rs 1111.

On April 9, 2018, the stock got another buy call from Edelweiss with a target price of Rs 1000 which the stock breached today.

Currently, the stock is the second-most valued on the BSE after IT major TCS which recently became the first Indian IT firm to hit the $100 bn mark in market capitalisation.

Investors will focus on key monitorables such as gross refining margins (GRMs), petrochemicals business margins, progress on the remaining core expansion plans and the latest update on telecom venture.

Motilal Oswal in said petrochemical segment is likely to perform well due to healthy deltas and strong volume growth in the segment. Edelweiss Securities said petrochemical earnings are expected to improve 11 per cent as new capacities increase in addition to robust cracker and polymer margins. It foresees continued benefit from US ethane imports and off-gas projects.