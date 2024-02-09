Reliance Infrastructure Q3 net loss widens to Rs 421 crore

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has revealed a concerning financial update, with its consolidated net loss widening to Rs 421.17 crore in the December quarter. This substantial increase in losses is attributed to escalated expenses incurred during this period.

Comparatively, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 267.46 crore during the same quarter in the previous year, according to information disclosed in an exchange filing.

Despite the challenging financial results, there was a slight uptick in the company's total income, which rose to Rs 4,717.09 crore from Rs 4,224.64 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

However, the increase in revenue was overshadowed by a significant surge in expenses, which climbed to Rs 5,068.71 crore from Rs 4,840.87 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Reliance Infrastructure specialises in providing engineering and construction services across various sectors, including power, roads, metro rail, and other infrastructure segments. This latest financial update underscores the challenges faced by the company amidst the evolving economic landscape.