Route Mobile shares rally 5% on bagging contract from Sri Lanka-based MNO. Full details

Shares of Route Mobile climbed 5 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company signed a two-year contract for SMS firewall solution and connectivity service agreement with a leading mobile network operator (MNO) in Sri Lanka. The engagement creates an incremental revenue potential of approximately Rs 130 crore, as per Route's internal estimates, over the two-year period.

The engagement is slated to go live in around ten weeks from now, the company said in a BSE filing.

Following the development, the scrip rose 4.98 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,246.70 on BSE.

Route Mobile is a CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) provider to enterprises, over-the-top players, and mobile network operators.

Under the terms of the agreement, Route Mobile will serve as the exclusive partner of the MNO for a duration of 2 (two) years, as the company looks to strengthen its market position and increase its presence in Sri Lanka.

As part of the exclusive engagement, Route Mobile will provide its comprehensive real-time AI/ML based.

A2P SMS Firewall solution to the Sri Lanka based MNO. The firewall solution will enable the MNO optimise monetisation, by effectively monitoring, identifying and filtering grey route international A2P SMS traffic terminating on its network, Route Mobile said.

The company will also provide managed services related to the firewall solution to the MNO.

"Further, as an exclusive partner, Route Mobile will leverage its reach with large global enterprises to drive international A2P SMS traffic termination on the Sri Lankan MNO’s network," it said.

Route Mobile said its Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning based A2P SMS firewall solutions are being leveraged by leading MNOs across the globe, to detect and block leakages due to grey route traffic terminating on their networks.

Further, the company said its CPaaS platform is driving significant international A2P SMS volumes from leading global enterprises onto the networks of its MNO clients.

"This exclusive partnership with the leading Sri Lankan MNO has yet again validated our robust firewall solution coupled with our reach with large global enterprises” said Rajdipkumar

Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile. “While optimizing revenues for the MNO, this

engagement also creates incremental revenue potential of approximately Rs 130 crore, as per our internal estimates, for Route Mobile, over the contract’s tenure of two years. The engagement is slated to go live in around ten weeks from now”, he added.

