Route Mobile shares rally 5% on bagging contract from Sri Lanka-based MNO. Full details

Shares of Route Mobile climbed 5 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company signed a two-year contract for SMS firewall solution and connectivity service agreement with a leading mobile network operator (MNO) in Sri Lanka. The engagement creates an incremental revenue potential of approximately Rs 130 crore, as per Route's internal estimates, over the two-year period.
A2P SMS Firewall solution to the Sri Lanka based MNO. The firewall solution will enable the MNO optimise monetisation, by effectively monitoring, identifying and filtering grey route international A2P SMS traffic terminating on its network, Route Mobile said.
The company will also provide managed services related to the firewall solution to the MNO.
"Further, as an exclusive partner, Route Mobile will leverage its reach with large global enterprises to drive international A2P SMS traffic termination on the Sri Lankan MNO’s network," it said.
Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, Route Mobile. “While optimizing revenues for the MNO, this
engagement also creates incremental revenue potential of approximately Rs 130 crore, as per our internal estimates, for Route Mobile, over the contract’s tenure of two years. The engagement is slated to go live in around ten weeks from now”, he added.
