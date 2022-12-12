scorecardresearch
Rs 17 or Rs 24, where are YES Bank shares headed after taking out Rs 21 level?

Rs 17 or Rs 24, where are YES Bank shares headed after taking out Rs 21 level?

YES Bank has seen a significant move in the past two trading sessions and has given a long-awaited breakout above the Rs 19.50-20 zone, said Osho Krishan of Angel One

YES Bank is trading above its all-important moving averages and that the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is also positively poised YES Bank is trading above its all-important moving averages and that the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is also positively poised

Shares of YES Bank hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 21.20 a level in Friday’s trade, breaching the 21 level that was seen as an immediate resistance for the stock in the near term. Analysts said the next target for the stock is Rs 24, followed by Rs 30 level. They see support for the scrip at Rs 17.50-18.50 levels.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
