Ruchi Soya share rises 5% after firm reports profit in Q4

Ruchi Soya share rose nearly 5% today after the Baba Ramdev-owned firm reported a net profit of Rs 314.33 crore against net loss of Rs 41.24 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock opened with a gain of 3.63% at Rs 1,237 today. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,252 rising 4.81% against previous close of Rs 1194.55 on BSE.

The stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain. Later, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 1,150, falling 3.73%.

Ruchi Soya share trades higher than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day moving averages.

The share has gained 72.71% in one year but fallen 14.34% since the beginning of this year.

Total income rose to Rs 4,859.5 crore in Q4 against Rs 3,209.02 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, Ruchi Soya's net profit declined to Rs 680.77 crore from Rs 7,672 crore in 2019-20.

However, its net profit rose three times after excluding exceptional items. Total income increased to Rs 16,382.97 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 13,175.36 crore in the previous year.

Ruchi Soya said its branded business vertical, including brands sold under royalty arrangements, achieved sales of Rs 3,455.96 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, contributing to 71.12 per cent of the total sales.