Rupa & Company share hits 20% upper circuit after Abakkus Fund buys stake

Rupa & Company share price jumped almost 10% to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 311.7 hit in Tuesday's morning trade after Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 1.50% stake in the company via a bulk deal on December 28, 2020.

Rupa & Company stock opened 7.8% higher at Rs 280 today, also its day's low and later gained 20% to hit the day's high of Rs 311.70 during the session, against the last close of Rs 259.75. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 31.7

According to the bulk deal data on NSE, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 purchased 12 lakh shares or 1.50% equity, of Rupa & Company on Monday, on December 28, 2020.

Rupa & Company stock has gained 36.47% in the last 4 days. It has risen 38% in a month and 59% in one year.

Market capitalisation of Rupa & Company stood at Rs 2,478.78 crore as of today's session. Rupa & Company stock has touched a 52-week low of Rs 101.90.

Rupa & Company stock price stands higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. Later, the share closed 20% higher at Rs 311.70 on BSE.

