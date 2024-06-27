RVNL shares gain as firm wins order from Southern Railway

Shares of state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rose 3% on Thursday after the firm said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway for automatic signaling work on the Ernakulam JN (ERS) – Vallattol Nagar (VTK) section on B-Route of Thiruvananthapuram Division in Southern Railway. The cost of the order is Rs 72.73 crore.

RVNL stock gained 3% to Rs 420.70 against the previous close of Rs 409.05 on BSE. Total 9.28 lakh shares of RVNL changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 38.41 crore. Market cap of RVNL rose to Rs 85,298 crore on BSE.

"This is in continuation to our letter no. RVNL/SECY/STEX/2024 dated 28.05.2024. In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received Letter of Acceptance from North Central Railway for Provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other Associated works along with suitable indoor alterations in Electronic interlocking /RRI/PI stations enroute in DhaulpurGwalior Section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway," said RVNL in a communication to bourses.

The time period, for which the contract is to be executed is 455 days.

On Wednesday, the firm said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway for automatic signaling work on the Ernakulam JN (ERS) – Vallattol Nagar (VTK) section on B-Route of Thiruvananthapuram Division in Southern Railway. The order is worth around Rs 156 crore and is likely to be completed in 750 days. The order is awarded to a joint venture between RVNL and KRDCL. RVNL’s share of the JV is 49%.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.