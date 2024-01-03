RVNL shares rise 3% on fresh order win; can this multibagger stock revisit one-year high?

Shares od Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rose 3.04 per cent to hit a high of Rs 186.30 in Wednesday's trade. At today's high price, the stock has slipped 6.55 per cent from its one-year high of Rs 199.35, a level seen on September 12 last year. Despite the mentioned fall, the multibagger scrip has 231.79 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 56.15, hit on March 1, 2023.

Today's upward move in the share price came after the company said it has won an order worth Rs 123 crore to redevelop a railway station in Kerala. "It is hereby informed that KRDCL (Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd)-RVNL joint venture has received LOA (Letter of Acceptance) for upgradation/redevelopment of Varkala Sivagiri Railway Station," the state-run rail firm stated in a BSE filing. In the JV, RVNL has a 49 per cent stake and KRDCL owned a 51 per cent share.

In a separate filing, RVNL said it has signed MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with REC Ltd to finance infrastructure projects.

On technial setup, support on the counter could be seen at Rs 178, followed by Rs 170 level. A fall below the Rs 170 zone can trigger a further downside. On the higher side, the stock may revisit one-year high level if it breaks above its immediate resistance, placed at Rs 188.

"Support will be at Rs 178 and resistance at Rs 188. Expected trading range will be between Rs 165 and Rs 210 for a month," said Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

"RVNL stock price looks slightly bullish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 199. A daily close below support of Rs 170 could lead to Rs 145 in the near term," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

"One can expect a near-term target of Rs 200. Keep stop loss placed at Rs 175," said DRS Finvest founder Ravi Singh.

The counter was last seen trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 63.19. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 27.12 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.30.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry to execute projects assigned to it. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also read: Sun Pharma shares hit 52-week high on acquisition of second Israeli company

Also read: Adani-Hindenburg Case Verdict Live: SC says no ground to order SIT or CBI probe