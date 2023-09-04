RVNL shares recover 324% from 52-week low; is Rs 180 price target in sight?

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have recovered 300% from 52-week low touched in September last year. RVNL shares, which fell to a yearly low of Rs 32.60 on September 2, 2022, closed at Rs 138.25 on Friday, clocking 324% returns during the period. In comparison, Sensex has risen 11.27 per cent during the period.

RVNL shares opened marginally higher at Rs 131.95 against the previous close of Rs 131 on Friday. Later, the stock rose 6.10% to an intraday high of Rs 139 on BSE. Total 29.83 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.44 crore. Market cap of RVNL rose to Rs 28,825 crore on BSE. It ended 5.53% higher at Rs 138.25 in the same session. The stock hit a record high of Rs 146.65 on July 24, 2023. The railway stock has fallen 5.72% from its record high.

However, the stock has risen 553.66% in three years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 73.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. RVNL stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. Rail Vikas Nigam stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 moving averages.

Here’s a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the stock.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said, “The stock has gradually picked up from the Rs 120-123 zone improving the bias and has the near term target of Rs 147 levels with strong support maintained near Rs 119- Rs 120 levels. One can hold the stock and expect for further gains in the coming days. The RSI is also well placed with upside potential visible from here on and crossing the Rs 132 zone decisively shall bring about further momentum for upward movement.”

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, “RVNL stock price is slightly bullish with strong resistance at Rs 132 on the daily charts. A daily close above Rs 132 could lead to target of Rs 144 in the near term. Support will be at Rs 127."

Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares on RVNL said, "After a spectacular run-up right from Rs 60 to Rs 140, RVNL entered a consolidation mode and is currently forming a continuation pattern known as an Ascending Triangle Formation where the breakout point comes at Rs 144. A strong close above the mentioned point will be a pattern breakout and as per the pattern, the target is Rs 179."

Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities said, "RVNL witnessed a multi-year breakout on the weekly charts around Rs 100 levels and was seen climbing higher levels. However, the stock soon witnessed profit booking and has been in a consolidation phase for the last few months. This resulted in prominent momentum indicators like rsi and macd coming back to normal from overheated levels. The stock has taken support from 55 EMA on the daily charts and has started picking up momentum suggesting a strong move towards Rs 150 can be seen in the coming weeks. Strong supports are seen at Rs 120 levels which can be used as trading stoploss. The stock can test Rs 170-175 levels in the long run, which makes it a lucrative buy at the current levels."

About the company

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purpose only. Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today. Pls consult your financial advisor or a certified and independent stock market expert before taking any position in the mentioned stock or stocks. Business Today will not be responsibe for losses arising from trading or investing in these stocks.

Also read: Stocks to watch on September 4, 2023: Reliance Industries (RIL), NTPC, HCL Technologies, L&T, PVR INOX, others