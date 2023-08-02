Sanghi Industries shares hit upper circuit amid takeover by Adani Group

Shares of Sanghi Industries were locked in the upper circuit limit of 5 per cent during the trading session on Wednesday amid the reports of potential acquisition of majority stake in the company by Adani Group owned Ambuja Cements. Global news agency Reuters reported the same, citing two sources.



The deal by Ambuja Cements is likely to be announced as soon as Wednesday, the sources told Reuters. However, the report by Reuters did not share the exact stake percentage. Ambuja Cements has announced its June quarter results today. The transaction would add heft to cement operations of billionaire Gautam Adani's firm.



Shares of Sanghi Industries surged 5 per cent, locked in the buyer's circuit, at its new-52 week highs at Rs 100.73 with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 2,600 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 95.94 in the previous trading session on Monday.



Shares of Sanghi Industries have gained about 170 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 37.55 a year ago. The stock has surged about 70 per cent in the last six months, while it has gained more than 40 per cent in the last one month. From its Covid-19 lows, the stock is up more than 500 per cent.



One of the sources told Reuters that the deal was done by considering Sanghi's enterprise value at Rs 6,000 crore or $729 million. Economic Times last week reported that Adani was among those leading the race to acquire Sanghi, which was being appraised at that enterprise value.



Sanghi Industries produces and markets cement and cement products. The company manufactures three major types of cement: ordinary portland cement, portland pozzolana cement and portland slag cement. The cement makers' manufacturing facility is located in Sanghipuram, Gujarat.

