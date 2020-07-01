SBI Cards share price rises nearly 4%

SBI Cards share price rose almost 4% in Wednesday's trading session.

The SBI Cards share touched an intraday high of Rs 653 apiece, rising 3.49% against the last closing of Rs 631 on BSE. The stock opened at Rs 635 and touched an intraday low of Rs 626.15.

SBI Cards stock price has risen 18.6% in one month and Sensex has risen 6.34%. The stock trades higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day but lower than 5-day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 769 on March 18, 2020, and a 52-week low of Rs 495.25 on June 22, 2020.

The sector gained 1.75% today, in line with Sensex rising 1.43% intraday. SBI Cards stock has gained after 5 days of consecutive fall.

By the closing session today, market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 60,989.94 crore. Shares of SBI Cards closed 2.94% or 18 points higher at Rs 649.55 on BSE today.

Meanwhile, shares of State Bank of India rose 3.92% to an intraday high of Rs 185.4.

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 498 points higher, Nifty at 10,430; HDFC, Bajaj Twins top gainers

Coronavirus fears push gold price to record high of Rs 48,848

Maruti reports 54% YoY decline in sales in June; sells less than 40% of pre-coronavirus level