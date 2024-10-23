SBI Life Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 39%, stock gains 

SBI Life Insurance reported a 39% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the September 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 529 crore in the second quarter against Rs 380 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Net premium income rose 1% YoY to Rs 20,266 crore.

On the other hand, income from investment more than doubled, clocking a rise of 132% YoY to Rs 19,753 crore in the last quarter.

The first-year premium income climbed 6% YoY to Rs 4,915 crore in the July-September 2024 period against Rs 4,633 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The stock rose nearly 2% to Rs 1728.35 after the earnings were announced today. Market cap of the insurer stood at Rs 1.71 lakh crore.