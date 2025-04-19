SBI Mutual Fund adjusts portfolio with key stock changes in March; check what all it added

SBI Mutual Fund, the largest fund house in India, reported an Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 10.67 lakh crore for March, with Rs 7.39 lakh crore allocated to equity schemes. In a strategic move, the fund house adjusted its holdings by increasing stakes in 350 stocks, including prominent names like HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, and Adani Green Energy.

Concurrently, it decreased its stake in 169 stocks, among which were Tata Investment Corporations and Asian Paints, reflecting a dynamic approach to portfolio management.

In addition to modifying existing positions, SBI Mutual Fund introduced 26 new funds to its portfolio, welcoming entities such as Waaree Energies and Bajaj Housing Finance. Notably, the fund house made a complete exit from 18 stocks, including Zydus Wellness and Sun Pharma Advanced Research.

These maneuvers underscore the fund house’s commitment to adapting its investment strategies in response to market conditions and opportunities. SBI Mutual Fund's portfolio also features seven unique stocks, including Ashiana Housing and Privi Speciality Chemicals, highlighting its diverse investment approach.

The selection of mutual funds is guided not just by past performance but also by factors such as track record, expense ratio, and risk-return profile. Investors are advised to consider these parameters, alongside ratings, when choosing a mutual fund scheme. While ratings serve as an indicator of performance and stability, assessments can fluctuate based on market conditions and fund performance metrics.

Top-performing funds of SBi Mutual Funds

SBI Mutual Fund manages a total of 50 equity schemes, positioning it as a key player in the mutual fund sector. Amongst its top-rated offerings, five funds have delivered commendable annualised returns of up to 15.04% over the last decade. Notable among these are the SBI Contra Fund and the SBI Long Term Equity Fund, both highly rated by Value Research. This performance accentuates the fund house's ability to deliver consistent returns in a competitive market landscape.

Among them, the SBI Contra Fund stands out with a 5-star rating from Value Research and the highest 10-year return at 15.04%. Launched in July 1999, this fund follows a contrarian investment approach—betting on undervalued stocks that are out of favour but have strong long-term potential.

The SBI Long Term Equity Fund, launched in March 1993, also enjoys a 5-star rating. With 10-year returns of 13.63%, it qualifies as an ELSS (Equity-Linked Savings Scheme), offering tax benefits under Section 80C. It’s a suitable option for investors seeking long-term growth with tax-saving benefits.

The SBI Magnum Midcap Fund focuses on mid-sized companies and has delivered 14.82% over 10 years. Though rated 4 stars, its robust midcap exposure makes it a compelling choice for investors with a higher risk appetite.

Another notable performer is the SBI Large & Midcap Fund, which offers a balanced mix of large and mid-sized companies. With 10-year returns of 13.96% and a 4-star rating, it provides diversification across market capitalizations.

Lastly, the SBI Bluechip Fund, with a 4-star rating and 10-year returns of 12.02%, targets large-cap stocks, offering relatively stable growth. It suits conservative investors seeking steady long-term wealth creation.

Top SBI Mutual Funds: Performance Snapshot

Fund Name Launch Date Value Research Rating 10-Year Returns SBI Contra Fund July 5, 1999 ★★★★★ 15.04% SBI Long Term Equity Fund March 31, 1993 ★★★★★ 13.63% SBI Magnum Midcap Fund March 29, 2005 ★★★★☆ 14.82% SBI Large & Midcap Fund February 28, 1993 ★★★★☆ 13.96% SBI Bluechip Fund February 14, 2006 ★★★★☆ 12.02% Source: Value Research



