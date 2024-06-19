SBI shares rise as board clears raising up to Rs 20,000 crore

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) were trading over a percent higher in the afternoon session after board of the state-owned lender approved raising of Rs 20,000 crore via a public issue or private placement of long term bonds in FY25. SBI shares gained 1.23% to Rs 855 against the previous close of Rs 844.60 on BSE Market cap of the bank climbed to Rs 7.59 lakh crore. Total 6.46 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 55.61 crore on BSE.

The scrip is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which is at 55.4. SBI stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating very high volatility during the period.

SBI shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 32% in 2024 and gained 50% in a year.

“We submit that the Central Board at its meeting held today i.e. 19 June 2024 has, inter alia, accorded approval for raising long term bonds up to an amount of Rs. 20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY25,” said the lender in a communication to bourses.

In January this year, SBI raised Rs 5,000 crore via perpetual bonds with an 8.34 per cent coupon. The bank raised Rs 20,000 crore through the sale of 15-year infrastructure bonds in the last financial year.