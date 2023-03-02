SC verdict on Adani-Hindenburg row: Adani group m-cap up Rs 23,400 crore, Adani Enterprises shares rally 14%

Shares of Adani group were holding up well, rising up to 5 per cent in Thursday's trade, with the group market capitalisation (m-cap) jumping over Rs 23,400 crore, as the Gautam Adani-led group welcomed Supreme Court's order to conduct an investigation to ascertain if the conglomerate violated market norms. The Adani group has been denying the allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation made by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

Data showed the group m-cap jumped Rs 23,434 crore to Rs 7,79,619 crore in intraday deals against Wednesday's closing m-cap of Rs 75,6185.12 crore.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, which fell 10 per cent to Rs 1,408 in the morning trade, rebounded 14.45 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,646. The scrip was later trading at Rs 1,603.30, up 2.48 per cent.

Adani Ports Ltd was up 1.14 per cent at Rs 609. This scrip saw 8,86,00,000 shares changing hands on NSE worth Rs 5,282 crore in a block deal earlier today. Adani Transmission Ltd was locked at 5 per cent upper circuit limit. Adani Transmission saw 2,84,00,000 shares changing hands in a block deal worth Rs 1,898 crore today. Adani Power Ltd advanced 4.98 per cent to Rs 161.40 while Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 5 per cent to Rs 535.25. Adani Wilmar was up 5 per cent at Rs 398.40. Adani Total Gas rose 2.66 per cent to Rs 732.15.

Abhishek Agarwal Managing Partner at Rockstud Capital said: "I think there was an overreaction on Adani group companies after the Hindenburg report. Leverage in debt or dilution of equity are the tools of funding the growth of the business. There were no default history, no corporate governance red flag from Sebi or similar governing agencies, and no real evidence to many claims of the report. Certainly, the report has caused massive financial and reputation damage to their stock and bonds."

Agarwal noted that the group was forced to make early repayments of loans to avoid revoking of pledged shares.

"The bounce back will happen surely, and the present turmoil is temporary," he said.

After hearing a bunch of PILs on the Adani-Hindenburg case, the Supreme Court ordered the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conduct an investigation to ascertain if the conglomerate violated market norms and whether there was stock manipulation.

The court also asked the regulator to submit its report within 2 months.

"The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail," Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court formed an expert committee to review the extant frame in order to protect Indian investors. The six-member committee will include OP Bhatt, Justice KP Devdatt, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, Somasekhar Sundaresan and the panel will be headed by former Justice AM Sapre.

