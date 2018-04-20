Sensex closes 12 pts lower in volatile trade, Nifty at 10,564 level

The BSE Sensex fell 12 points to close at 34,415 as participants turned cautious after minutes of the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting indicated the Reserve Bank may shift to a hawkish stance in June.

However, IT stocks stole the show, with TCS emerging as the top performer in the Sensex pack, a day after the company reported a 4.4 per cent rise in March quarter net profit and guided towards a better show in fiscal 2019.

Information technology stocks rose after the Indian rupee fell off its 13-month low levels as growing worries over higher crude prices and likely fiscal slippages led to subdued forex market sentiments. IT sector stocks rose the most among BSE sectoral indexes with the BSE IT index rising 611 points or 4.80% at 13,335 level.

TCS (6.76%), Infosys (4.02%) and Coal India (3.25%) were the top gainers on Sensex.

TCS (6.98%), Tech Mahindra (4.65%), Infosys (4.13%), HCL Technologies (3.77%) were the top gainers on the Nifty.

The TCS stock also rose after the firm's Q4 earnings met expectations and it said growth is seen in double-digits in FY19.

"Markets will remain volatile this year as they are making new highs and factors such as upcoming elections, crude prices and dollar will only add to the volatility," Sudhakar Pattabiraman, head of research operations at William O'Neil's MarketSmith.

The 30-share Sensex, after moving between 34,311.29 and 34,487.33, finally settled 11.71 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 34,415.58.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 1.25 points, or 0.01 per cent down at 10,564.05. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,527.45 and 10,582.35.

Both the key indices ended higher for the fourth straight week.

The Sensex rose 222.93 points, or 0.65 per cent while the NSE Nifty gained 83.45 points, or 0.80 per cent, during the period.

Market breadth was negative with 1,187 stocks closing higher against 1,436 closing lower on BSE. 149 stocks were unchanged.

Abhijeet Dey, senior fund manager-Equities at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund said, "Today's fall was largely precipitated by the release of the minutes of the central bank's recent policy meeting that indicated a more hawkish stance than previously anticipated. Consequently, banking stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure and pushed the banking indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to close the day with losses of over 1%. Barring the Information Technology (IT) index, which gained nearly 5% in trade today, all other sectoral indices closed the day either flat or in the red."







