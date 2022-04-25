Sensex falls 617 points, Nifty ends at 16,953; metal, consumer durables top losers

Equity benchmarks started the week on a negative note today, falling for the second straight session amid weak global cues. Sensex fell 617 points to 56,579 and Nifty ended 218 points lower at 16,953. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.47 per cent.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.75 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended in the red. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 269.64 lakh crore. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 459 points and 548 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 1042 shares ending higher against 2487 stocks falling in the red. 145 shares were unchanged.

Metal and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 826 points and 719 points, respectively.

Persistent foreign capital outflows also dented investor sentiment, forex traders said. Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 2461 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

Indian market snapped two sessions of gaining streak on Friday, dragged down by financial majors such as SBI and Axis Bank amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 714 points to end at 57,197 and Nifty fell 220 points to close at 17,171.

SBI, HUL, IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 3.08 per cent.

M&M, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.98 per cent.

Global markets

European stocks fell on Monday, tracking losses in Asia as worries over interest rate hikes dominated investor concerns. France's CAC 40 dropped 2.0% in early trading to 6,451.27.

Germany's DAX lost 1.4% to 13,943.88. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 2.2% to 7,354.94.

In Asia, Nikkei 225 lost 1.9% to finish at 26,590.78. South Korea's Kospi slipped 1.8% to 2,657.13. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 770 points to 19,869.34, while the Shanghai Composite shed 158 points to 2,928.51, dipping below 3,000 for the first time since July 2020.

The Shanghai Composite index sank 5.1% and Hong Kong fell 3.7% as China reinforced its stringent pandemic policies while case numbers rose.