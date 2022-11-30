Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; auto, metal shares top gainers

Sensex ended above the 63,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to seventh day amid a largely positive trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows. The 30-stock index zoomed 417.81 points or 0.67 per cent to end at 63,099.65, its fresh record closing high. It hit its lifetime high of 63,303.01, rising 621.17 points or 0.99 per cent. Nifty rose 140.30 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 18,758.35, its fresh record closing high.

Top Gainers

Mahindra & Mahindra (4%), UltraTech Cement (2.16%), Power Grid (2.14%), Hindustan Unilever (1.78%) and Bharti Airtel (1.55%) were among the top Sensex gainers.

Top Losers

IndusInd Bank (1.07%), State Bank of India (0.97%), HCL Technologies (0.66%) and ITC (0.64%) were among the top Sensex losers. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended higher.

"Domestic market continued its quest for gains, boosted by FII inflows. However, markets will be sensitive to the Fed Chair's remarks later in the day, as investors are expecting a moderation in the pace of rate hikes. An in-line comment will help to sustain the rally while loosening COVID-19 restrictions in China is providing relief to global markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Market breadth was positive with 2,058 shares closing higher against 1,438 stocks falling on BSE. 106 shares were unchanged. Auto and metal shares were the top gainers with their BSE indices rising 519 points and 388 points, respectively. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the green.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to a record Rs 288.50 lakh crore. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 271 points and 178 points, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,241 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Previous session

Indian equity market ended at fresh lifetime highs on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows. Sensex gained 177.04 points to end at 62,681.84, its fresh record closing high. The index rose 382.6 points to its lifetime peak of 62,887.40. Nifty advanced 55.30 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading higher in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.83 per cent higher at $84.55 per barrel.