Sensex, Nifty close nearly 1.5% lower: Top losers in trade today

Sensex and Nifty fell over 1.5% each a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ruled out any relaxation for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) and said that overseas investors functioning as trusts in India will have to pay the tax surcharge proposed in the Union Budget.

While Sensex lost 560 points or 1.44% to 38,337 level, Nifty fell 1.53% or 177 points to 11,419. Market breadth was negative with 664 stocks closing higher compared to 1,877 falling on BSE. Here's a look at top losers on Sensex.

M&M: M&M share price fell the most on the 30-stock index. The automaker's stock closed 4.36% or 26.05 points lower at 571.35 level, compared to the previous close of 597.40. The stock opened at 605.90 level and hit an fresh 52-week low of 570 level. The stock has been losing for the last 6 days and has fallen 9.83% in the period. On Nifty, the stock closed 4.39% lower at 571.20.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance share price closed 4.16% or 144 points lower at 3,322.05 today comared to the previous close of 3,466.35. The stock has fallen after 4 days of consecutive gain. The large cap stock hit an intraday low of Rs 3,264.20 (5.83%). On Nifty, the stock closed 4.20% lower at 3322.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors share price closed 3.73% or 6 points lower at 154.80 on BSE compared to the previous close of 160.80. Tata Motors share price has been losing for the last 3 days and has fallen 8.86% in the period. The stock fell 4.29% to an intraday low of Rs 153.90 . On Nifty, the stock closed 3.45% lower at 155.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp share price closed 3.71% or 92.05 points lower at 2,387.65 level on BSE compared to the previous close of 2,479.80. Hero MotoCorp share price now stands 1.16% away from 52-week low of Rs 2,360.00. The stock has been losing for the last 5 days and has fallen 7.06% in the period. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 2,379.20 down 4.05% on BSE. On Nifty, the stock closed 3.37% lower at 2396.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank share price closed 3.40% or 50.10 points lower at 1421.45 level on BSE compared to the previous close of 1471.55. IndusInd Bank stock has been losing for the last 2 days and has fallen 5.28% in the period. It hit an intraday low of Rs 1,407.25 , down 4.37% in trade today. On Nifty, the stock closed 3.56% lower at 1419.

Meanwhile, top losers on BSE were:

RBL Bank: RBL Bank share price closed 13.71% or 79.50 points lower at 500 level on BSE compared to the previous close of 579.85. The stock has been losing for the last 2 days and fallen 15.22% in the period. It touched an intraday low of Rs 496.70 (14.34%).

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure share price closed 11.71% or 5.65 points lower at 42.60 level on BSE compared to the previous close of 48.25. The stock has been losing for the last 2 days and fallen has fallen 14.11% in the period. It touched an intraday low of Rs 42 (12.95%).

Cyient: Cyient share price closed 11.43% or 62.60 points lower at 481.95 level on BSE compared to the previous close of 544.15. Stock touched an intraday low of Rs 468.65 (13.87%).

Trident: Trident share price closed 9.53% or 5.75 points lower at 54.60 level on BSE compared to the previous close of 60.35. The stock is 4.40% away from 52 week low of Rs 52.20. The stock has been losing for the last 2 days and has fallen 12.71% in the period. It touched an intraday low of Rs 52.60 (12.84%).

HEG: HEG share price closed 9.38% or 104.45 points lower at 1008 level on BSE compared to the previous close of 1113.35. The stock touched a new low of Rs 998.05. The stock has been losing for the last 3 days and fallen 15.84% in the period.

