Sensex, Nifty log fresh highs: Top gainers in trade today

Benchmark indices logged their fresh highs after nearly 10 months today as Democrat Joe Biden's win in the US presidential election led to a rise in global markets. While Sensex closed 704 points higher at its all time high of 42,597, Nifty gained 197 points to 12,461. Market cap on BSE stood at Rs 165.67 lakh crore.

On January 20 this year, Sensex hit fresh all-time high of 42,274 and Nifty reached record high of 12,430.

Market opened at record highs in trade today and rose further in line with a rally in global equities. During the session, Sensex hit all time high of 42,645 against previous close of 41,893. Nifty too logged a record high of 12,474 against previous close of 12,263.

Here's a look at top gainers on Sensex and Nifty during the market rally today.

Sensex gainers

IndusInd Bank: Share of the private sector lender closed 4.95% or Rs 36.55 higher at Rs 775.25. The stock hit intra day high of Rs 780 on BSE.

Bharti Airtel: Share of the leading private telco closed 4.92% or Rs 22.15 higher at Rs 471.90. The large cap stock hit intra day high of Rs 474 on BSE.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank share closed 4.42% or Rs 22.15 higher at Rs 471.90. The large cap stock hit intra day high of Rs 464 on BSE.

Axis Bank: The stock of the private lender ended 4.31% or Rs 23.35 higher at Rs 565.10. The banking stock touched intra day high of Rs 568 on BSE.

Power Grid: Share of the public sector firm closed 3% higher at Rs 184.05. During the day, share rose up to Rs 184.70.

Nifty gainers

Divis Labs: Share of the pharma firm was the top gainer on Nifty closing 5.49% higher at Rs 3415 today. During the session, the share hit 52 week high of Rs 3463 after the firm reported strong Q2 earnings.

IndusInd Bank: Share of the private sector lender closed 4.97% or Rs 36.70 higher at Rs 775.35. The stock hit intra day high of Rs 780.50 on BSE.

Bharti Airtel : Share of the leading private telco closed 5.13% or Rs 23.10 higher at Rs 473. The large cap stock hit intra day high of Rs 474.75 on BSE.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank share closed 4.88% or Rs 21.60 higher at Rs 464.60 . The large cap stock hit intra day high of Rs 464.60 on BSE.

Axis Bank: The stock of the private lender ended 4.78% or Rs 25.90 higher at Rs 567.65. The banking stock touched intra day high of Rs 568 on BSE.

