Sensex, Nifty sink amid global sell-off: Here's a look at top 5 losers today

Sensex and Nifty ended deep in the red on Friday, weighed down by a selloff in US markets as investors were worried that higher interest rates the Federal Reserve was using in its fight against inflation could derail the economy. Sensex ended 866 points lower at 54,835 and Nifty lost 271 points to 16,411 in the last trading session of this week. Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, ITC, SBI and NTPC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.21 percent.

Investor wealth declined by Rs 4.32 lakh crore to Rs 255.32 lakh crore today against Rs 259.64 lakh crore in the previous session. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 ended in the red.

The market breadth was negative with 835 shares trading higher against 2519 stocks falling in the red. 106 shares were unchanged. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices crashed 485 points and 581 points, respectively.

Consumer durables and IT stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices, plummeting 962 points and 722 points, respectively.

Share Market update: Sensex falls 866 pts, Nifty below 16,450; Bajaj Twins among top losers

Persistent foreign capital outflows dented investor sentiment, forex traders said. Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 2074 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Here's a look at top five Sensex losers in today's crash.

Bajaj Finance: The stock of the NBFC closed 4.91 per cent lower at Rs 6,000 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.63 lakh crore. The stock opened with a loss of 2.15 percent at Rs 6175 today.

Axis Bank: The banking stock ended 4.11 per cent lower at Rs 673.20. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 668.3, falling 4.81% on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.06 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finserv: The large cap stock slipped 3.49 percent to Rs 13,643 against the previous close of Rs 14136. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.17 lakh crore. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 13,570 on BSE.

Nestle India: The stock ended 3.34 per cent lower at Rs 17,011. It opened at Rs 17,500 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

Wipro: The IT stock closed 3.12 per cent lower at Rs 485.40 on BSE. It fell up to 3.98 percent to Rs 481.81 against the previous close of Rs 501.05. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.66 lakh crore.