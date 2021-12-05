Seven of top-10 most valued cos add over Rs 1.29 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS lead gainer

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of seven of the top-10 most valued companies rose over Rs 1,29,047.61 crore last week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the lead gainer.

The BSE benchmark gained 589.31 points or 1.03 per cent during the last week. While TCS, Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) and State Bank of India (SBI) were the gainers, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank were the three laggards from the list.

TCS added Rs 71,761.59 crore taking its valuation to Rs 13,46,325.23 crore. The m-cap of Infosys jumped Rs 18,693.62 crore to reach Rs 7,29,618.96 crore.

Also Read: Nine of top-10 most valued firms lose over Rs 2.62 lakh cr in m-cap

Bajaj Finance's market valuation climbed Rs 16,082.77 crore to Rs 4,26,753.27 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 12,744.21 crore to Rs 8,38,402.80 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC climbed Rs 5,393.86 crore to reach Rs 5,01,562.84 crore and that of SBI by Rs 2,409.65 crore to Rs 4,22,312.62 crore.

HUL added Rs 1,961.91 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,50,532.73 crore.

Also Read: Stock exchanges, clearing corps, depositories introduce roadmap for T+1 settlement cycle in equity market

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled Rs 10,489.77 crore to Rs 3,94,519.78 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 3,686.55 crore to Rs 4,97,353.36 crore and that of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 2,537.34 crore to Rs 15,27,572.17 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited retained the coveted title of the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

(With inputs from PTI.)