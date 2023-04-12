Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit in second session on stake sale plan

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) hit the upper circuit of 5% for the second straight session today after a report said the government is planning to invite financial bids for the privatisation of the state-owned firm next month.

In the current trading session, shares of Shipping Corp opened 4.85% higher at Rs 89.30 against the previous close of Rs 85.17 on BSE. Later, they were stuck in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 89.42 on BSE. Total 2.02 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.80 crore on BSE. Market cap of Shipping Corp rose to Rs 4,165.17 crore.

On April 11 too, the stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 5%.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Shipping Corp stands at 27, signaling trading in the oversold zone. Shipping Corp stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility during the period. Shipping Corp shares are trading higher than the 5 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

On the other hand, shares of Shipping Corp lost 15.64% this year and declined 9.05% in a year.

However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns in the last three years. It rose 179% during the period. That’s a surprise for investors of any state-owned firm.

The government plans to sell the state-run company after a delay of years, a Reuters report said. SCI owns and operates around one-third of India’s total tonnage.

The government is now planning to invite financial bids for SCI by mid-May. The plan is yet to be made public. The final decision, however, will be taken on April 14 by a panel headed by the cabinet secretary.

SCI had to spin off its non-core assets before the government could sell its 63.75 per cent stake. The divestment was delayed over the amount of funds that had to be transferred to the demerged entity. The spinoff received regulatory approval in February and was completed in March.

According to the report, the corporation will have to list the demerged entity called SCI Land Assets before April 23.

