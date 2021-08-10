Shree Cement share falls over 4% post strong Q1 earnings

Share of Shree Cement fell over 4 percent today after the company reported a 78.46% rise in Q1 profit. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 27,036.85, down 4.42% on BSE.

Shree Cement share trades higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Shree Cement share has risen 21% in one year and gained 13% since the beginning of this year.

The share ended 4.01% lower at Rs 27,152 against previous close of Rs 28,286.

Total 4,117 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 11.24 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 97,966 crore.

The cement share hit 52 week high of Rs 32,050 on April 9, 2021 and 52 week low of Rs 18,214 on September 24, 2020.

Net profit in Q1 rose to Rs 661.72 crore against Rs 370.80 crore profit for the quarter ended June 2020.

Sales climbed to Rs 3,449.49 crore against Rs 2,325.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization gained 39.71 percent to Rs 1,152.68 crore in Q1 against Rs 825.04 crore in June quarter of previous fiscal. .



EPS increased to Rs 183.40 in Q1 from Rs 102.77 in June for the quarter ended 2020.

Despite strong earnings, global brokerage firm CLSA has maintained an underperform call on the stock. It cut the target price from Rs 28,850 to Rs 28,300.

"We forecast FY22 volume growth of 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) and EBITDA/tonne of Rs 1,426. Even post the recent weakness, we find valuations expensive," CLSA said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has assigned a 'neutral' call to the stock with a target price of Rs 28,550.

"We value the stock at 16 times September 2023E EV/EBITDA and add the value of its UAE operations (USD70/t) to arrive at a target price of Rs 28,550. We assign a neutral rating to the stock as it trades at 18 times FY23E EV/EBITDA, limiting any upside," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm sees a 13 percent EBITDA CAGR over FY21-23, in line with other largecap peers, on a 13 percent CAGR in cement sales volumes.

ICICI Securities has given a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 32,600 from Rs 31,200.

"We marginally cut our FY22-23E consolidated EBITDA by 1-2 percent, although raise our FY22-23E PAT by 3-10 percent owing to lower depreciation. We increase our target price to Rs 32,600 based on 17 times June 2023E EV/E on quarterly rollover," the brokerage firm said.

Lower demand, lower pricing and regulatory intervention are the key risks for the stock, ICICI Securities said.

The company announced its Q1 earnings after market hours on August 9.