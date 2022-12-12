scorecardresearch
Siemens: Here's what experts said on the stock post analyst meet

Nuvama has Siemens as its top industrial pick, followed by L&T and BEL. Elara Securities sees the stock at Rs 3,490. HDFC Institutional Equities finds the stock worth Rs 3,111

Prabhudas Lilladher is positive on Siemens from a long-term perspective. It cites the company's strong and diversified presence across industries, focus on product localisation, solid balance sheet and high cash flow

At its FY22 annual analyst meet, Siemens indicated strong ordering momentum across business verticals, led by both public and private capex. While the public sector capex are expected in infrastructure investments, strong private sector investments are seen under PLI scheme, particularly in semiconductors, data centres and EVs, analysts who attended the meet suggested. 

On Monday,  the scrip closed at Rs 3,033.60, up 2.23 per cent.

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 12, 2022, 4:13 PM IST
