Sigachi Industries shares jump 5% as company mulls stock split

Shares of Sigachi Industries surged about 5 per cent during Tuesday's early trading session after the company announced it will host a board meeting to consider financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, and sub-division of equity shares of the company.



Sigachi Industries will host its board meeting on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to consider a stock split of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each in the proposed ratio, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.



The company board will also consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2023, the company's exchange filing added.



Following the announcement, shares of Sigachi Industries surged about 5 per cent to Rs 307.95 on Monday, with its total market capitalization shy of Rs 1,000 crore mark. The scrip had settled at Rs 294 on Monday.



Shares of Sigachi Industries have plunged more than 20 per cent in the last one month, while the stock has rallied more than 26 per cent in the last three months. The stock is up 40 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 220 on March 29, 2023.



Sigachi Industries made its debut at Dalal Street in November 2021, when the company raised Rs 125.43 crore through its initial stake sale by selling its shares in the range of Rs 161-163 apiece. The stock is currently trading about 90 per cent higher from its issue price.



Incorporated in 1989, Sigachi Industries is engaged in manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry. MCC has varied applications in the pharmaceutical, food, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic industries



