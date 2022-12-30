Skipper Ltd shares hit 52-week high on order win from BSNL

Shares of Skipper Ltd rose over 6% today after the firm said it won fresh new order worth Rs 2,570 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). Skipper stock hit a fresh 52 week high of Rs 148.85, gaining 6.35% intraday against the previous close of Rs 139.95 on BSE.

Total 1.31 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.86 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1423 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50 on June 20, 2022.

Skipper shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 81.64% in 2022 and risen 85% in a year.

BSNL has awarded the contract for supply and erection of ground based telecom towers, infrastructure as a service provider (IaaSP) for supply, installation of infrastructure Items and subsequent O&M for 5 years extendable to 5 more years in the uncovered villages of India under 4G saturation projects.

“The total contract value awarded to Skipper under these projects is approx. Rs 2,570 crore to be executed under capex and opex model over 5 years. The works are to be executed in Rajasthan (Rs 1,350 crore) and Orissa (Rs 1,220 Crore) and includes development of approx. 3,350 tower location sites," said Skipper Ltd in a communication to bourses.

Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the power transmission & distribution and the polymer segment. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 40 plus countries with presence across sub-segments such as Power Transmission & Telecom Towers and Poles , EPC, Monopoles, and Railway Electrification Structures.