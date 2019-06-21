Sobha share price falls 11% post block deal

Sobha Developers share price fell in trade today amid reports of block deal in the stock. According to media reports, 40.15 lakh shares of the realty developer changed hands at a deal price of Rs 507.10 in block deals worth Rs 203.63 crore.

Sobha Ltd share price has fallen after three days of consecutive gain.

Sobha Ltd stock touched an intraday low of Rs 500, down 11.00% on BSE.

The small cap stock's market capitalisation slumped to Rs 4,922.77 crore. Sobha Ltd saw 52.40 lakh shares changing hands amounting to turnover of Rs 266.05 crore on BSE.

Sobha share price hit its 52-week high of 585 on June 13, 2019 and fell to its 52 week low of 380.50 on October 10, 2018.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 223 points lower at 39,377 level. Nifty too fell 57 points to 11,774 level.