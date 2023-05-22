Som Distilleries shares jump 14% to hit one-year high; here's why this multibagger stock rising today

Shares of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd rose sharply in Monday's trade amid heavy volumes, extending their gains for the fourth consecutive session. The stock today jumped 13.78 per cent to hit its 52-week high level of Rs 216.70 over a previous close of Rs 190.45. A total of 2.67 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE, which was more than four times higher compared to the two-week average volume of 66,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 5.37 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,668.83 crore. The multibagger stock has zoomed 241.69 per cent in the past one year. The counter has gained 81.60 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Today's sharp movement in the share price came after the company announced a strategic tie-up with Carlsberg India Pvt Ltd (Carlsberg) for its Odisha plant. "The partnership aims to leverage the collective strengths, expertise, and resources of both organisations to enhance the production and distribution of premium beverages in the Odisha region. With a shared commitment to quality and innovation, this alliance is poised to bring about a positive transformation in the local brewing landscape," Som Distilleries stated in an exchange filing.

It also mentioned that under this strategic tie-up, Som Distilleries' state-of-the-art plant in Odisha would be partly utilised to produce a wide range of world-class beverages, including popular brands from Carlsberg's portfolio.

This tie-up would also lead to better capacity utilisation of the expanded capacity of the Odisha plant which is expected to be completed by June 2023, it added.

The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 79.89. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 51.96. It has a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.87.

The stock has a one-year beta of 0.71, indicating low volatility.

SOM Group is involved in the liquor business for decades. It has its own bottling plant and is involved in manufacturing, marketing, bottling, labelling and distribution of all beverages under one roof.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in today's deals, led by gains in technology, metals, healthcare and energy stocks.

