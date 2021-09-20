SpiceJet , InterGlobe Aviation shares rise up to 5% after airlines allowed to operate at 85% of capacity

Shares of SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rose up to 5% today after the government said airlines could now operate a maximum of 85 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 72.5 per cent allowed till date.

SpiceJet share touched an intraday high of Rs 82.65, rising 5.22% against Rs 78.55 on BSE.

The stock has gained 6.25% in the last 2 days.

Total 19.32 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 15.70 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,856 crore on BSE.

SpiceJet share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The airline share has gained 56.12% in one year but fallen 15.32% since the beginning of this year.

Share of another aviation player InterGlobe Aviation stock rose 0.27% to Rs 2,203 against previous close of 2,197 on BSE. InterGlobe Aviation share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has fallen after 4 days of consecutive gain

Total 0.64 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 13.94 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 83,116 crore on BSE. The aviation stock has gained 63.74% in one year and risen 24.83% since the beginning of this year.

Airlines have been operating at 72.5 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights since August 12. Between July 5 and August 12, the cap stood at 65 per cent. Between June 1 and July 5, the cap stood at 50 per cent.

The ministry issued a fresh order on Saturday, in which it modified the August 12 order stating that "72.5 per cent capacity may be read as 85 per cent capacity". The order also noted that the 85 per cent cap will remain in place "until further order".