SpiceJet shares tank 9% after DGCA imposes restrictions on flight operations

SpiceJet share price fell over 9 per cent today after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed the airline to restrict flight departures to 50 per cent for the next eight weeks following a number of technical snags. SpiceJet share price fell 9.66 per cent to Rs 34.6 compared to the previous close of Rs 38.30 on BSE. The small cap stock opened with a loss of 6.01 per cent at Rs 36 today.

SpiceJet share has lost 52.66 per cent in last one year and fallen 47.65 per cent since the beginning of this year.

The airline's stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Total 3.78 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.34 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2,145.40 crore.

At 10:06 am, the stock was trading 7 per cent lower at Rs 35.60 on BSE.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday directed SpiceJet to restrict flight departures to 50 per cent for the next eight weeks following a number of technical snags.

"In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by Spicejet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of Spicejet are hereby restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks from the date of issue of this order, in accordance with powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937," the DGCA order read.

"Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent shall be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity," the order stated.