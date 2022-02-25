SpiceJet stock zooms 9% as airline to start six Bangkok flights

Shares of SpiceJet rose over 9% today after the budget airline said it would start six flights between India and Bangkok from March 10 onwards.

SpiceJet stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. It opened with a gain of 3.57% at Rs 58 on BSE. Later, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 60.55, rising 9.02% on BSE. It closed 8.48% higher at Rs 60.75.

Spicejet stock stands lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has fallen 28.87 per cent in one year and lost 11.16 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,655 crore on BSE. Total 5.56 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.30 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 90.50 on March 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 55.45 on February 24, 2022. "The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital," said the airline in a press release.

The airline will deploy B737 aircraft to operate all India-Bangkok flights, it stated, adding the Kolkata-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10.

The Delhi-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from March 10, it noted. SpiceJet will start Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from March 17, it said.