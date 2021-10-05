Srei Infrastructure share locked in lower circuit after RBI supersedes board

Shares of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) hit lower circuit of 5% after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday superseded the board of directors of the firm. The banking regulator also took over the board of Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), citing governance concerns and payment defaults.

Srei Infrastructure Finance share fell 5% to Rs 8.17 against previous close of Rs 8.60 on BSE. Total 4.64 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 37.89 lakh.

Market cap of Srei Infrastructure Finance fell to Rs 411.02 crore.

SREI Infra share is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The shares have gained 15.4% in one year and risen 23.79% since the beginning of this year.

Rajneesh Sharma, Ex-Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda has been appointed as the administrator of the two NBFCs.

"The Reserve Bank also intends to shortly initiate the process of resolution of the two NBFCs under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 and would also apply to the NCLT for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional," it said.

Srei group owes around Rs 18,000 crore to around 15 lenders, including Axis Bank, UCO Bank and State Bank of India.