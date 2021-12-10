Star Health Insurance makes tepid market debut, share lists at 6% discount to issue price

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company made a tepid market debut today. Shares of Star Health listed at a discount of over 6% to the issue price. The firm made its debut at Rs 845 per share (down 6.11 per cent) on the NSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 900.

Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha are the second-largest shareholders in the company with 18.21 percent stake. Safecrop Investments India LLP is the biggest shareholder with 47.77 percent stake in the company.

The company offered its shares in a price band of Rs 870-900 per share.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 46,313 crore. Total 8.02 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 67.84 crore on the NSE. On BSE, the stock listed at Rs 848.80, 5.68% lower to the IPO price.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 51,719 crore. Total 1.77 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.57 crore on the BSE.

The company finalised allotment of shares on December 7. The IPO was held from November 30 to December 2. The issue was subscribed 79% on the last day.

The IPO received bids for 3,56,02,000 shares against 4,49,08,947 shares on offer. The portion for retail investors was fully subscribed at 1.1 times, while that for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.03 times. The category for non-institutional investors received 19 per cent subscription.

On November 29, the insurance firm raised a little over Rs 3,217 crore from anchor investors. The company decided to allocate a total of 3,57,45,901 equity shares to 62 anchor investors at Rs 900 apiece, aggregating to Rs 3,217.13 crore.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 58,324,225 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The IPO's lot size was 16 shares for which one would have to spend Rs 14,400.

A retail-individual investor could apply for up to 13 lots or 208 shares by spending Rs 187,200.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is among the largest private health insurers in India with market share of 15.8% in fiscal 2021. The company focuses on the retail health and group health segments which accounted for 89.3% and 10.7% of the company's total gross gross written premium (GWP) in fiscal 2021, respectively.