Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, Ceat, Natco Pharma, V-Mart and more

Sensex closed above the 59k level on Monday, snapping three sessions of losses amid weak global cues. Sensex ended 300 pts higher at 59,141 and Nifty climbed 91 points to end at 17,622 with 35 of its constituents ending in the green. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 closed in the green. M&M, Bajaj Finance, SBI, and HUL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.05 per cent. Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.50 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Enterprises: The flagship company of the Adani Group has raised Rs 100 crore via allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on a private placement basis.

Ceat: The board of the tyre manufacturer has allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: The promoter of kitchen appliances maker, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, will offload 10.72 lakh equity shares or a 6 per cent stake in the subsidiary via offer for sale on September 20 and 21. The floor price for sale has been set at Rs 1,370 apiece.

Welspun Corp: The metal player has bought entire share capital of Nauyaan Shipyard, a company with objects, inter alia, of ship building, shippers, ship-owners, repairers, re-fitters, fabricators from a related party, at a fair value consideration of Rs 100,000 with an intention to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Natco Pharma: The pharma firm has received a court order allowing it to launch insecticide Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations. The company has received an order from the Delhi High Court to launch the insecticide through a non-infringing process.

Hatsun Agro Product: The dairy products player has received board's approval for its rights issue of up to Rs 400 crore.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company: The company's board of directors on September 22 will consider a proposal of raising funds via issue of equity shares on rights basis.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: The company has called off proposal to sell or dispose off warehouse assets, and has decided to explore other opportunities for rehabilitation of business operations.

IFCI: The company said its board would meet on September 27 to consider the preferential issue of equity shares to the government.

V-Mart Retail: Amansa Holdings Private Limited bought 2,88,299 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 2,914.99 per share. However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 3.03 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,915.04 per share.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Investor General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd offloaded further 12.1 lakh shares (1.5 per cent stake) in the company at an average price of Rs 1,250 per share. However, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was the buyer for those shares at same price.