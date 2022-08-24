Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises, NDTV, Tata Motors, TCS and more

Stocks to watch out for today: Sensex and Nifty snapped two days of losing streak on Tuesday helped by a rise in consumer durables, banking and auto stocks amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 257 pts to 59,031 and Nifty closed 87 points higher at 17,577. M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.78 per cent. TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and HUL were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.10 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Enterprises, NDTV: Adani Group's media entity said on Tuesday that it would indirectly buy a 29.18 per cent stake in the media company New Delhi Television (NDTV) and also made an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent of the shares in the media company.

NTPC: The firm will raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis on Thursday.

Tata Motors: The auto major has inked a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power to develop a 7.25 Mwp onsite solar project at its commercial vehicle manufacturing facility.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: The FMCG products maker logged a 13.12 per cent fall in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 42.55 crore in Q1 on account of rising commodity costs. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 48.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Devyani International: Dunearn Investments (Mauritius), a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, sold 2.18 per cent stake or offloaded 2,63,29,516 shares in omnichannel restaurant and the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India Devyani International at an average price of Rs 183.11 apiece for Rs 482 crore through an open market transaction.

APL Apollo Tubes: The company has fixed Monday, September 5, 2022, as the 'record date' for determining the entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has denied media reports which claimed that the company has delayed variable pay for senior employees for the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.