Stocks in news: Adani Group, NMDC, Titan, HDFC, Britannia Industries and more

Domestic equity indices ended a volatile session on a mixed note on February 1. Sensex settled 158.18 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 59,708.08. However, Nifty50 Index shed 45.85 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 17,616.30 for the day. BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled a per cent lower, while India VIX eased about a per cent to 16.78-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Group: Shares of all Adani group companies will be in focus today as Adani Enterprises stock price crashed 28% on February 1. After market hours, the flagship firm called off its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) and said money will be returned to investors.

Britannia Industries: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 932 crore for the December quarter, up over 150% from the year-ago period. Consolidated sales rose 16% YoY to Rs 4,101 crore, while operating profit rose 55% to Rs 760 crore.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported a 26% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 391 crore in Q3. It clocked a 32% increase in revenue at Rs 4,148 crore.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company reported a 36% decline in net profit to Rs 88 crore for the quarter ended December. The operator of Domino's in India, logged a 10% growth in revenue to Rs 1,316 crore, driven by growth in orders for Domino’s.

HDFC Ltd: Strong growth in loan book and stable margins are likely to help the company report a double-digit growth in net profit in Q3. The home loan company, which will release earnings on Thursday, is expected to report a 15% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 3,752 crore.

Titan: The company, will release Q3 earnings on Thursday. It is expected to report strong double-digit growth in net profit on the back of broad-based performance across business segments.

Tata Motors: Domestic sales in January climbed 10% on year to 79,681 units, led by a strong demand for passenger vehicles. Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 18% on year.

NMDC: The state-owned miner reported a 9% on year decline in iron ore sales to 3.84 million tonne in January. Output fell 8% to 4.20 million tonne.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has won orders worth Rs 41.8 crore from Southern Railway to build railway infrastructure in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Alembic Pharma: The company’s consolidated net profit for the December quarter fell 29% on year to Rs 122 crore. Revenue rose 19% to Rs 1,509 crore.



