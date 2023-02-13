Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, Delhivery, PB Fintech and more

Domestic equity markets snapped the two-day winning streak and settled lower on Friday amid the weak global cues over recession fears. Sensex dropped 123.52 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 60,682.70 and Nifty50 Index also declined 36.95 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 17,856.50. However, broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled higher. India VIX dropped over 2 per cent to 12.75-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Delhivery: The logistics company’s net loss widened to Rs 196 crore in Q3 compared with Rs 126 crore in the same quarter of last year. Revenue from operations declined 9% YoY to Rs 1,823 crore for the quarter under review.

PB Fintech: The firm said it expects to become EBITDA positive by the fourth quarter as losses narrowed significantly in the October-December period. The company's net loss reduced to Rs 87 crore in the third quarter.

Info Edge: The company posted a net loss of Rs 116 crore for the third quarter against a profit of Rs 4,601 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

BHEL: Profit after tax rose 250% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 12 crore reported in the preceding September quarter. Revenue from operations climbed a marginal 2% to Rs 5,263 crore in the third quarter against Rs 5,136 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Ports: The NSE has removed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone from the additional surveillance framework. Earlier, the exchange had placed three Adani group stocks–Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements under additional surveillance measures (ASM) to curb excessive volatility.

Ambuja Cements: The NSE has removed Ambuja Cements from the additional surveillance framework.

Paytm: China’s Alibaba Group has offloaded 3.3% stake in Paytm parent One97 Communications through the open market on Friday and raised Rs 1,378 crore. Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Pvt Ltd sold 2,14,31,822 shares at Rs 642.74 apiece.

Navkar Corporation: The company’s board has cleared the appointment of Arun Sharma as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from February 11.

Fortis Health Care: The company logged a profit of Rs 142 crore for the December quarter, compared with Rs 142 crore in the last year period. Income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,560 crore.

Glenmark Pharma: It posted net profit of Rs 291 crore for the December quarter, compared with Rs 240 crore in the last year period. Income during the quarter stood at Rs 3,464 crore.



Also read: IDFC, Sun TV, Emami and 3 other stocks to turn ex-dividend; Nykaa, IRFC, SAIL Q3 results today

Also read: Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, Balkrishna Industries: What should be your strategy amid volatility