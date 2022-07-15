Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, ACC, Tata Elxsi and more

Benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid weak global equities. Sensex settled 98 points lower at 53,416.15. During the session, the 30-stock index hit a high of 53,861.28 and a low of 53,163.77.

Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, UltraTech Cement and ITC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.74 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.28 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bharti Airtel: The Telecom operator said it has allotted over 7.1 crore equity shares to internet major Google for Rs 734 apiece. The allotment is part of Google's commitment to invest USD 1 billion with Airtel, which included equity investment in the company worth $700 million, about Rs 5,224 crore.

ACC: The firm reported a 60 percent fall in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 227 crore for the second quarter ended June 2022 from Rs 569 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech: Technology consulting and digital solutions company reported a rise of 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit at Rs 634 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022. The company had posted a profit of Rs 496.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Jubilant Pharma Holdings: The firm has signed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a five-year loan of $400 million, about Rs 3,186 crore. The majority of the amount will be used for repayment of existing term loan and debt bonds, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Marico: The FMCG firm expects demand and margin trends to improve towards the second half of FY23 on likely easing of crude and edible oil prices in the next few months said the latest annual report of the company.

Dabur India: The FMCG firm has four brands having a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore and above, according to the company's annual report. Its two brands -- Dabur Honey and Dabur Chyawanprash - have over Rs 500 crore in sales.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group's IT arm reported a strong 63 per cent growth in profit at Rs 184.7 crore for quarter ended June 2022 on strong operating profit and topline growth.

Tata Steel Long Products: The metal products producer reported a net loss of Rs 331.09 crore in Q1, mainly on account of higher expenses. The company had a profit of Rs 331.60 in the year-ago period.

Torrent Power: The electric utility firm has won a 300 MW wind energy project in Karnataka from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,600 crore.

GKP Printing: The printing solutions provider company said its board meeting will be held on August 1, 2022 to consider and approve bonus shares.

Adani Ports: Israel said on Thursday it will sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports of India and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for 4.1 billion shekels ($1.18 billion).