Stocks in news: Adani Power, Havells India, State Bank of India, Tata Consumer and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 156 points to 16,845. The equity market extended losses on Wednesday after RBI raised repo rate and CRR in a surprise announcement. Sensex crashed 1,306 points to 55,669 and Nifty ended 391 points lower at 16,677. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 259.75 lakh crore.

Bajaj twins, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.29 per cent.

PowerGrid, NTPC and Kotak Bank were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.75 per cent. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 638 points and 599 points, respectively.

Here are the stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Power: The firm will report its Q4 earnings today.

Havells India: The consumer electrical goods maker reported a 16.01 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 303.83 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

State Bank of India : The lender's executive committee will meet on May 10 to consider raising up to $2 billion in single or multiple tranches for FY23.

EIH Limited: The firm which runs the Oberoi chain of hotels and resorts reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.85 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 48.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Tata Consumer Products: Net profit zoomed over 300 per cent to Rs 218 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022, mainly aided by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs. The Tata group subsidiary had reported a net profit of Rs 53.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co : The firm said its consolidated net loss has fallen to Rs 41.74 crore in Q4 against a net loss of Rs 166.74 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Dilip Buildcon: The road project 'four laning of Sangli- Solapur section of NH-166' in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode' has been provisionally completed. The authority has issued Provisional Completion Certificate for the said project, saying the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on April 25, 2022.

Adani Total Gas: The Adani Group firm reported a 44 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 81 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 led by higher cost of natural gas.Revenue rose 73 percent YoY to Rs 1,065.5 crore during the quarter on higher volume coupled with increase in sales price.

Cyient: The company has completed acquisition of 100 percent stake in Grit Consulting, Singapore.