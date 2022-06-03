Stocks in news: Aether Industries, UltraTech Cement, HDFC, TechM and more

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 179 points to 16,789. Benchmark indices ended higher in the previous session, snapping two straight sessions of losses. Sensex rose 436 points to 55,818 and Nifty closed 105 points higher at 16,628. Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, TCS, Asian Paints, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.51 percent. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

UltraTech Cement: The leading cement manufacturer will invest Rs 12,886 crore (around $1.65 billion) to add 22.6 MTPA capacity in its total production, with a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion. The board of the Aditya Birla Group firm approved the expansion plans on Thursday.

Aether Industries: The stock of specialty chemical firm will list today. The company raised Rs 808.04 crore via IPO.

Tech Mahindra: The IT firm announced a tie-up with Anritsu to form an Internet of Things (IoT) experience lab at Fremont, California. The lab is aiming to create a cost-effective environment for 5G IoT device manufacturers to verify device performance.

HDFC: The leading housing finance company has collaborated with Accenture to digitally change its lending business. The transformation exercise is aimed at making the mortgage financier's lending lifecycle paper-less and nimble.

Muthoot Finance: The goal financing company has joined hands with Airtel Payments Bank to offer gold loans through Airtel Thanks app. The loan will carry zero processing fees and Muthoot Finance NSE will provide up to 75 per cent of the pledged gold value as a loan.

Black Rose Industries: The specialty chemical firm has started the commercial production of acrylamide solids at its facility on June 2. The manufacturing unit is in Jhagadia, Gujarat.