Stocks in news: TCS, Avenue Supermarts, Tata Motors, Wipro and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 63 points to 17,381.

On Wednesday, Sensex closed 145 points lower at 57,996 and Nifty lost 30 points to end at 17,322. NTPC, SBI and Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.63%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended lower.

Bharti Airtel, HDFC, M&M and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.41%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The software giant has inked a partnership with MATRIXX Software to offer a subscription management platform for communication service providers. This will help communication service providers transform their prepaid and postpaid businesses.

Infosys: The company has been named a foundational partner for the launch of Google Cloud Cortex Framework. Infosys will help clients to accelerate digital transformation and power new business capabilities with its data, analytics and AI expertise.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Avenue Supermarts: Credit rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed AA+ rating for the company's bank loan facilities of Rs 500 crore, with a stable outlook.

Southern Petrochemicals: The profit of the firm zoomed 832 percent and revenue rose 15 percent in Q3. Net profit rose to Rs 59.6 crore in last quarter compared to Rs 6.4 crore in Q3FY21 aided by higher revenues in its core urea operations and significant savings in power & fuel costs as it shifted to gas as a fuel.

Ambuja Cements and Nestle India: Both the companies will announce their quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Tata Motors: The company's UK arm Jaguar Land Rover has announced a partnership with Nvidia for all new vehicle platforms slated for production beginning in 2025.

Jubilant Ingrevia: The company has developed a range of Diketene Derivatives. Its newly commissioned facility marks the entry of Jubilant Ingrevia Limited into the fast growing Diketene business portfolio.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: A board meeting is scheduled to be held on February 19 to discuss and consider a proposal for reorganisation. The trading window of the company shall remain closed until completion of 48 hours of the announcement of the outcome.

Wipro: The company has inked a five-year contract to drive transformation for ABB's information systems digital workplace services. The deal, worth over $150 million, will help ABB's information systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences.

Hindustan Aeronautics: HAL has reached a settlement with RUAG Aerospace over an arbitration.

Best Agrolife: The company's arm Best Crop Science has received a licence for indigenous manufacturing of spiromesifen (used to control mites and fly in crops) technical, from the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee.

Future Consumer: The company has defaulted on Rs 26.67 crore debt repayment to CDC Emerging Markets.

GHCL: The company will spend Rs 83 crore to install a 20-MW solar power plant for use by Madurai and Manaparai units of its spinning division in Tamil Nadu.

Modern Converters: The firm has appointed Subhas Chandra Bose as its chief financial officer..

Compuage Infocom : The company's board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 50 crore through a rights issue.