Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HFCL and more

Benchmark indices snapped four days of losing streak on Thursday despite weak global cues. Sensex surged 427.79 points to close at 55,320.28. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 55,366.84 and a low of 54,507.41. Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 16,478.10.

Dr Reddy's was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the main losers, falling up to 3.81 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bajaj Auto: The firm's board will meet on June 14 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Nasdaq-listed Olema inked an exclusive collaboration and licence agreement with Dr Reddy's subsidiary Aurigene Discovery Technologies to discover and develop novel cancer therapies. The deal is worth $8 million.

HDFC: The mortgage lender has raised its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 50 bps, with effect from June 10, 2022.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: The NBFC has raised $250 million from US International Development Finance Corporation.

HFCL: The company has won orders for supply of UBRs, optical fibre cables worth Rs 73.39 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender announced a 0.50 per cent rise in savings account interest rate for deposits of over Rs 50 lakh to 4 per cent.

Asian Granito India: The tile maker said its board has appointed Mehul Shah as new Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from June 10, after Amarendra Kumar Gupta tendered his resignation from the statutory position of Chief Financial Officer.

Oriental Aromatics: Oriental Aromatics arm receives environmental clearance for project. The company's subsidiary Oriental Aromatics & Sons has received an environmental clearance for its proposed project for manufacturing speciality chemicals and chemical intermediates at additional MIDC Mahad, Maharashtra.