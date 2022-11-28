Stocks in news: Bajaj Finance, Nykaa, Paytm, Coal India and more

Indian equity market ended at record highs on Friday, rising for the fourth straight session, led by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, Wipro and Maruti. Sensex climbed 20.96 points to end at 62,293.64, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 175.05 points or 0.28 per cent to 62,447.73 -- its lifetime peak. Nifty rose 28.65 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 18,512.75, its all-time high.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bajaj Finance: The company has inked a share purchase agreement to buy up to 40% stake in Snapwork Technologies by way of primary and secondary transactions. The company intends to strengthen technology roadmap through this acquisition, which will be completed by December 2022. The acquisition cost is Rs 93 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has decided to make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from December 1, 2022. The price increase will be up to Rs 1,500 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets. This will help the company offset any further cost impact, and drive improvement in margins.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance Holdings has concluded 100 percent stake sale in subsidiary L&T Investment Management and received Rs 3,484 crore ($425 million) as consideration for the sale of L&T Investment Management from HSBC Asset Management (India). The company also realised surplus cash balance of Rs 764 crore in L&T Investment Management.

Va Tech Wabag: The water technology Indian multinational company has signed an agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) for raising Rs 200 crore through unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCD). The NCDs carrying a 5 years and 3 months tenor will be subscribed by ADB over 12 months. This will be ADB's first investment in a water sector company in India.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Beauty and fashion e-commerce firm Nykaa has recorded a 75 per cent growth in gross merchandise value and a 12-fold jump in revenue on Day 1 of its Pink Friday sale. The company said that it recorded over 400 orders per minute on the first day of the sale which started on November 21.

One97 Communications: Banking regulator RBI has stopped onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services, even as the company said it would have no material impact on its business. The banking regulator had rejected its application to transfter the payment aggregator services business to Paytm Payments Services.

Gateway Distriparks: Integrated inter-modal logistics operator has plans to invest at least Rs 500 crore by the fiscal year 2025 to fuel its growth plans, including expansion of rail vertical, among others. It is looking to add a total of five ICDs by FY25.

Coal India: The government firm said it has clocked its quickest 400 million tonnes of coal production for any fiscal year in the company's history. It expects coal output to rise further in the coming months to hit its target of 700 MT in FY23.

TIL Ltd: Heavy equipment manufacturer TIL said that it decided to bring in a strategic investor -- Indocrest Defence Solutions, which is a part of Gainwell Group -- to raise the authorised capital into its business.

Shriram Properties: Subsidiary Shriprop Builders has bought 100% stake in Suvilas Realities, a real estate company at Bangalore. The deal is worth Rs 30 crore for 100% stake in Suvilas Realities. Suvilas Realities is developing a high rise residential apartment project Suvilas Palms at Jalahalli, Bangalore.

Indian Oil Corporation: The oil marketing company has raised Rs 2,500 crore by issuing 25,000, 7.44% NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each on a private placement basis. IOC will utilise funds for refinancing existing borrowing or funding capital expenditure.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company has received approval from its board of directors for the proposed share buyback worth Rs 98 crore. The buyback price is Rs 200 per share and the maximum number of shares to be bought back would be up to 49 lakh shares.

Venus Pipes & Tubes: BNP Paribas Arbitrage has bought 3.2% stake or 6.5 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 650 per share. The stake acquired is worth Rs 42 crore. However, investor Hemant Rajanikant Shah sold 6.5 lakh shares at same price.

JK Cement: The company has increased its cement grinding capacity by 2 million tonnes per annum as its subsidiary Jaykaycem (Central) has successfully commenced cement grinding capacity at its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has inked a License Agreement for a 42 rooms hotel in Jamshedpur. The hotel is expected to be operational by the end of September, 2023. Its hotel management arm Carnation Hotels will operate this hotel.

Muthoot Finance: The company plans to raise Rs 300 crore through public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each. The issue is with a base size of Rs 75 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 225 crore aggregating up to tranche limit of Rs 300 crore. It will open on November 28 and close on December 19.