Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, HPCL, Tata Motors, DLF and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the green today ahead of Budget 2022 as SGX Nifty rose 160 points to 17,509. Sensex zoomed 813 points to 58,014 and Nifty rose 237 points to 17,339 on Monday. IT and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers with BSE IT index rising 911 points and BSE consumer durables index gaining 1,020 points in the previous session. Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.88%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today

Shares of Adani Ports, TechM, Chola Finance: Adani Ports & SEZ, Tech Mahindra, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare, Jindal Steel & Power, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Indian Hotels Company and TTK Prestige are in focus today as the companies will announce their December quarter earnings today.

Tata Motors: India's largest automaker Tata Motors reported a loss of Rs 1,516 crore (attributable to shareholders) for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021, as semiconductor shortages crimped the Indian automaker's ability to take advantage of the pandemic-driven demand for personal vehicles. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 2,906 crore a year earlier when an easing of coronavirus-related restrictions had led to a pick-up in sales. Sequentially, the automaker's loss narrowed from Rs 4,412 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Budget 2022 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Tata Steel: The steel maker has won the bid for buying 93.71 per cent stake in Odisha-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) for Rs 12,100 crore.

HCL Technologies: The IT major has expanded its partnership with Husqvarna Group with a new multi-year IT services contract. The engagement will advance Husqvarna's digital transformation journey by leveraging automation and facilitating an agile and customer-focused workforce,

NTPC: NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, the power giant's arm, has acquired a five per cent equity stake in Power Exchange of India. NVVN purchased the stake from NSE Investment Ltd, a co-promoter shareholder of PXIL, on January 31, 2022, according to a statement. Financial details were not disclosed.

Indian Oil Corporation: The petroleum refining firm reported a 19.2 per cent growth in third quarter net profit to Rs 5,860.80 crore in Q3 against Rs 4,916.59 crore profit in the corresponding period a year ago.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator announced an agreement to buy around 25 per cent equity in Bengaluru-based technology start-up Lavelle Networks. Lavelle Networks, which was founded in 2015, specialises in Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions and serves a range of industry segments. Through this deal, Lavelle aims to utilise its enterprise data network as Digital India is racing away to applications, cloud and software. The technology start-up also expects that its early market access will be accelerated due to its partnership with Bharti Airtel

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketer reported a 63 per cent fall in third quarter net profit.to Rs 869 crore compared with Rs 2,355 crore for the corresponding period of last year.

GAIL (India): The state gas utility player has commenced India's first-of-its-kind project of mixing hydrogen into the natural gas system at Indore. The hydrogen blended natural gas will be supplied to Avantika Gas Ltd, one of GAIL's joint venture with HPCL, for retailing of CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households in Indore

Kesoram Industries: The BK Birla Group flagship company said it has repaid Rs 285 crore of its outstanding debt. The company had earlier repaid Rs 55 crore. The remaining outstanding debt is Rs 1,708 crore.

DLF: The realty firm logged a 15 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 379.49 crore in Q3 against net profit of Rs 449 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

UCO Bank: The public sector lender logged a multi-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 310.39 crore in Q3 against a net profit of Rs 35.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Exide Industries: The auto parts and equipment reported a 26% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 178 crore in last quarter against net profit of Rs 240 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

Godawari Power and Ispat: The iron ore manufacturer reported an over two-fold rise in net profit at Rs 336.87 crore in Q3 against net profit of Rs 166.36 crore.